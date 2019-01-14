Here & Now
Democrat J.B. Pritzker Set To Take Office As Illinois Governor03:37Play
Democrat J.B. Pritzker takes office Monday as the new governor of Illinois. He succeeds Republican Bruce Rauner, whose four years as governor were marked by an impasse with the legislature that left Illinois without a budget for three years. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sean Crawford (@wuisnewsdir), news director at WUIS in Springfield, Illinois.
This segment aired on January 14, 2019.
