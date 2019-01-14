Here & Now
Trump: 'I Never Worked For Russia,' As Government Shutdown Drags On05:22Play
It will be a busy week ahead in Washington, as the partial government shutdown continues. Plus, President Trump responded to the report in The New York Times that the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether he worked on behalf of Russia. NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the week ahead in politics.
This segment aired on January 14, 2019.
