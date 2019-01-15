Some Airports Close Security Checkpoints As TSA Workers Call Out Sick During Shutdown05:15
January 15, 2019
Airports in Atlanta, Houston and Miami have reported longer lines and closed terminals because of a shortage of Transportation Security Administration employees. It's one of the ways in which people are feeling the impact of the government shutdown. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on January 15, 2019.

