Here & Now
Some Airports Close Security Checkpoints As TSA Workers Call Out Sick During Shutdown05:15Play
Airports in Atlanta, Houston and Miami have reported longer lines and closed terminals because of a shortage of Transportation Security Administration employees. It's one of the ways in which people are feeling the impact of the government shutdown. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on January 15, 2019.
