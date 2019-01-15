Pre-K and kindergarten teachers have a lot to do: teaching early literacy, numbers, interpersonal skills — and in some states, changing diapers.

While the majority of school-aged children are toilet trained by the time they get to preschool at around 4 years old, many kids aren't, and many school districts can't legally refuse them and their diapers. That's now being debated in Buffalo, New York, where some teachers say the number of non-toilet trained students in their classrooms is climbing, stretching teachers and their aides thin.

"The teacher aides here say that it's not their responsibility [to change diapers,]" says Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. "So what we have then is a student that's actually — and we have about 43 of them in Buffalo, mostly in kindergarten and pre-K — that are actually being embarrassed, stigmatized, teased by their peers."

As discussion continues about how to address the problem and where the responsibility falls, Rumore tells Here & Now's Robin Young that kids' well-being must come first.

"We have to focus on the child and how we can help the child and the parents to help potty train the child, because let's face it, whenever the child has an accident in class, the rest of the kids will tease the child, the child is stigmatized," he says. "The No. 1 concern should be that child, and how do we get that child potty trained so that they are no longer stigmatized and they can function?"

Interview Highlights

On the origins of this issue in Buffalo

"The genesis came from an increase in the number of students that are coming to school that haven't been toilet trained or potty trained, and there is no policy in place, or procedure in place, to work with the child to either potty train them, to clean them when they have an accident, et cetera, because the teacher can't do it because it takes away from the class."

"I'm not blaming the parents ... because in some cases we have an autistic child, or we have a child with emotional problems or physical problems."