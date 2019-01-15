New Orleans Will Be 1st Major City With All-Charter School District10:53
January 15, 2019
In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 photo, Breanna Johnson works on her assignment in her 6th-grade English class at Alice M. Harte Charter School in New Orleans. Charter schools, which are publicly funded and privately operated, are often located in urban areas with large back populations, intended as alternatives to struggling city schools. (Gerald Herbert/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
New Orleans is set to become the country's first major city with an all-charter school district after the Orleans Parish School Board moved in December to give control of McDonogh 35 Senior High School to the local charter group InspireNOLA. With the closure of two other schools directly controlled by the school board at the end of the academic year, the move will mark a milestone in one of the country's biggest experiments in education.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Gertrude Ivory, president of McDonogh 35's alumni group, and Yvette Alexis, the group's vice president. Also, we hear from Jamar McKneely, CEO and co-founder of InspireNOLA.

This segment aired on January 15, 2019.

