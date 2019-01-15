New Orleans is set to become the country's first major city with an all-charter school district after the Orleans Parish School Board moved in December to give control of McDonogh 35 Senior High School to the local charter group InspireNOLA. With the closure of two other schools directly controlled by the school board at the end of the academic year, the move will mark a milestone in one of the country's biggest experiments in education.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Gertrude Ivory, president of McDonogh 35's alumni group, and Yvette Alexis, the group's vice president. Also, we hear from Jamar McKneely, CEO and co-founder of InspireNOLA.