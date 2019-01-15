A group of 35 Google employees are launching a social media blitz Tuesday to raise awareness about the practice of forced arbitration, which they say negatively impacts tech workers. While Google has ended forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims, workers now want to see the policy expanded to include other kinds of discrimination claims, and offered to contract workers as well as full-time employees. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Shirin Ghaffary (@shiringhaffary), who has been following this story for Recode.