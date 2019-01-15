Last Remnants Of 'Silent Sam' Statue Removed As UNC Chancellor Announces Resignation03:43
January 15, 2019
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced her resignation Tuesday, as the pedestal and memorial plaques from a controversial Jim Crow-era statue honoring Confederate soldiers were removed in a surprise move this week.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WUNC's Dave Dewitt (@DaveDeWitt) about how the events unfolded.

This segment aired on January 15, 2019.

