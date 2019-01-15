Here & Now
Rep. Steve King's Constituents React To Controversy Over White Supremacy Remarks05:24Play
Congressional Republicans have taken a rare step to punish Rep. Steve King, after he questioned in a New York Times interview why "white nationalist" and "white supremacist" are offensive terms. Here & Now's Robin Young called into "Open Line With Charlie Stone," a talk radio program on KSCJ in Sioux City, Iowa, to hear how his constituents are reacting to the news.
This segment aired on January 15, 2019.
