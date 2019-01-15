In a recent speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping said mainland China and Taiwan must unify, and he didn't rule out the use of force to make that happen. Taiwan's president responded with tough language of her own, signaling a rough road ahead for the already-contentious relationship between China and Taiwan. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Bonnie Glaser (@BonnieGlaser), a senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at CSIS.