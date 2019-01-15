Here & Now
William Barr Tells Senate Committee Mueller Probe Is No Witch Hunt05:26Play
President Trump's pick to lead the Justice Department is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday. Although William Barr has vowed not to intervene in the Mueller investigation, Democrats are expected to question him about his views. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on January 15, 2019.
