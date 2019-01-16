Here & Now
Kenya's security forces have killed the Islamic extremist gunmen whose assault on a luxury hotel and shopping complex took 14 "innocent lives," the country's president said Wednesday. Al-Shabab, the extremist group allied to al-Qaida and based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR East Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta (@eyderp).
This segment aired on January 16, 2019.
