Terrorist Group Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Kenya Attack03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Kenya's security forces have killed the Islamic extremist gunmen whose assault on a luxury hotel and shopping complex took 14 "innocent lives," the country's president said Wednesday. Al-Shabab, the extremist group allied to al-Qaida and based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR East Africa correspondent Eyder Peralta (@eyderp).

This segment aired on January 16, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news