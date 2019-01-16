Senate Panel Grills EPA Nominee On Past As Coal Lobbyist06:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Andrew Wheeler, President Trump's nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has a confirmation hearing Wednesday before a Senate committee. Until recently, Wheeler was a lobbyist for the country's largest coal company, and he is expected to continue the deregulatory agenda of his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, if confirmed. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Washington Post reporter Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin).

This segment aired on January 16, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news