Andrew Wheeler, President Trump's nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has a confirmation hearing Wednesday before a Senate committee. Until recently, Wheeler was a lobbyist for the country's largest coal company, and he is expected to continue the deregulatory agenda of his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, if confirmed. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Washington Post reporter Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin).
This segment aired on January 16, 2019.
