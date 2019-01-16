A bombshell of a revelation in the New York trial of drug kingpin "El Chapo" Guzmán is echoing across Mexico. A witness claimed in court Tuesday that the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, accepted a bribe of $100 million from Guzmán. Peña Nieto's spokesman has denied the claim. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Carlos Puig (@puigcarlos), host on Milenio TV and columnist for Milenio Diario.