Here & Now
Medical Marijuana In Limbo In Arizona04:43Play
Unlike neighboring states California and Nevada, Arizona has not legalized recreational marijuana. Arizona voters did pass a medical marijuana law eight years ago, but some patients still face prosecution for possession of cannabis. That's sparked a court battle over what counts as medical marijuana. The Arizona Supreme Court could soon rule on the matter. Will Stone (@WStoneReports) from KJZZ has the story.
This segment aired on January 16, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news