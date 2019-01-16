The partial government shutdown is nearing the four-week mark, and it's having an impact on the hundreds of thousands of government workers who aren't at work and aren't being paid. But the shutdown is not just personal — it's also affecting national parks and other public lands.

There are overflowing trash cans and toilets, thefts of artifacts, trees have been chopped down for off-road vehicles and overall there is risk for people who are still using these lands because technically they are not closed.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sally Jewell (@sallyjewell), who served as interior secretary under President Obama from 2013 to 2017.