Former Interior Secretary On How Shutdown Is Hurting Public Lands09:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell speaks during the Outdoor Retailer show July 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell speaks during the Outdoor Retailer show July 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The partial government shutdown is nearing the four-week mark, and it's having an impact on the hundreds of thousands of government workers who aren't at work and aren't being paid. But the shutdown is not just personal — it's also affecting national parks and other public lands.

There are overflowing trash cans and toilets, thefts of artifacts, trees have been chopped down for off-road vehicles and overall there is risk for people who are still using these lands because technically they are not closed.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Sally Jewell (@sallyjewell), who served as interior secretary under President Obama from 2013 to 2017.

This segment aired on January 16, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news