Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned over the weekend that the shutdown could soon impact the treatment of patients addicted to opioids.

Doctors treating those patients have to get approval from the now-shuttered Drug Enforcement Administration if they want to prescribe Suboxone, a drug used in conjunction with other therapies to manage opioid addiction. Doctors who want to prescribe the medication to more patients also have to get approval from the federal government.

Dr. Anthony Martinez, with the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, tells Here & Now's Robin Young he is about to reach his limit of how many patients he can subscribe Suboxone. In that case, he would have to get a waiver — or start turning patients away.

"As of today, we have 97 patients currently on therapy, and we have six patients that are waiting, but we're quickly obviously coming up against that 100-patient cap," Martinez says. "We have submitted the waiver, but now it hinges on the DEA's approval."

The barriers to care presented by the government shutdown come after the number of opioid deaths in Erie County fell last year. But last weekend alone, there were several overdoses in a 48-hour period, Martinez says.

"We suspect that there was a load of heroin that was cut with fentanyl, and we had nine overdoses with three deaths," he says.

Interview Highlights

On how Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction

"Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, the same medication that we utilize to actually reverse the effect of opiate. When taking appropriately, your body doesn't actually absorb the naloxone part. When it activates your opiate receptors in your body, it only partially activates them. So it prevents cravings, but there is a low risk of overdose potential.

"It helps to prevent the acute abstinence period when they may be in withdrawal, but with long-term use it also helps to prevent cravings. So one of the things that we utilize is medication-assisted therapy, such as Suboxone and buprenorphine, in conjunction with other modalities, such as behavioral therapy and group therapy, etc."