Here & Now resident chef Kathy Gunst brings two savory soups for hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to taste. These recipes and tips come from Kathy's cookbook "Soup Swap," published by Chronicle Books.

Sopa Di Lima (Mexican-Style Lime And Tortilla Chicken Soup)

I've been a huge fan of this lime, chicken and tortilla soup from the very first bowl I sampled in the Yucatán Peninsula region of Mexico many years ago. Ideally, you will make your own chicken stock which will provide you with an amazing soup base and the cooked chicken. And I hope you'll try the very simple homemade tortilla strips that go on top of this soup, because they are shockingly good and simple to make.

However, you can cut corners for this soup and use canned or boxed chicken stock, a rotisserie roasted chicken from your favorite market, and tortilla chips. But let me tell you: it's not quite the same, at all.

Serves 6.

The Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 jalapeño pepper, cored, seeded and finely chopped

1 cup diced tomatoes, canned or fresh

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped

4 cups chicken stock, homemade or canned low-sodium, organic

1 cup cooked shredded chicken

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 2 large limes

The Tortilla Strips

6 corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch thick strips

Canola oil for frying

Salt to taste

The Garnishes

1 poblano pepper, chopped

1 ripe, but not overly ripe or mushy avocado, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup cotija Mexican cheese, or feta, grated or finely chopped

1 lime, cut into wedges

Instructions

Make the soup: in a large pot heat the oil over low heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the jalapeño and cook another 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and oregano and cook for 5 minutes. Raise the heat to high, add the chicken stock, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 30 minutes. Add the chicken and cook another 5 minutes. Meanwhile, make the tortilla strips: in a medium-large skillet heat enough oil to come 1/2 inch up the sides of the skillet. Heat the oil until hot; a small piece of tortilla or a speck of salt or flour should immediately sizzle. Cook the tortillas, one at a time, for about 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and slightly puffed. Remove and drain on paper towel; sprinkle with salt. Repeat with the remaining tortillas. The tortilla strips are best made just before serving; if you make ahead you might want to warm them up in a 200 degree oven for a few minutes. Just before serving add the lime juice and taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, jalapeño, or lime juice if needed. To serve: Place all the garnishes on a large serving plate or bowl. Pour the soup in a bowl and add 2 to 3 tortilla strips on top. Everyone can add their own garnishes.

Indian-spiced mulligatawny soup. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Mulligatawny Soup (Indian-Style Spicy Red Lentil Soup)

Layers of taste — that's how I'd describe this soup. There's sweet coconut milk, ginger and garlic, and then another layer of soft red lentils, and pungent Indian spices. A spicy and savory topping of butter, spices, chile peppers, and chopped tomato is spooned over the top.

This recipe is an adaptation of one from legendary cookbook author, Indian food expert and actress, Madhur Jaffrey.

You can control the amount of heat you add to the soup by adding more or less chile pepper in the soup and the topping. This soup can be vegetarian if you use vegetable broth and will be vegan if you omit the yogurt topping.

Serves 8.

The Soup

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoons butter

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 scallions, chopped

1/4 to 1/2 tablespoons fresh jalapeño pepper, finely chopped, seeded or with seeds*

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoons Garam masala

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, finely chopped

8 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

1 1/2 cups split red lentils, 9.5 ounces

1 cup canned whole coconut milk

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup Greek-style yogurt, or plain whole fat yogurt, for garnish

*Add the smallest amount of chile if you don't want a very spicy soup.

The Tomato-Chile Topping

3 tablespoons lightly salted butter

3/4 teaspoon black mustard seeds

3/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon garam masala

1 dried red chile pepper, crumbled, about 1/2 teaspoon to 1 teaspoon

2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions

1 small ripe tomato, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Make the soup: in a large pot heat the oil and butter over low heat. When the butter is bubbling, add the garlic, ginger, and scallions and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Add the jalapeño, salt and pepper and cook 2 minutes. Add the cumin and garam masala and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Sprinkle on the flour and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of cilantro and raise the heat to high. Stir in the lentils and cook 30 seconds. Add the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the lentils are soft and tender. Remove from the heat. Using a food processor, blender or immersion blender, puree the soup until smooth. Place back in the pot and taste for seasoning; add salt and pepper if needed. Add the coconut milk, lemon juice, and half the remaining cilantro, and simmer over low heat for 5 minutes. Make the topping: in a small skillet heat the butter over low heat. Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ground cumin, garam masala and chile pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Add half the scallions and tomato, salt and pepper and cook another 3 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling and fragrant. Remove from heat; the sauce can be made several hours ahead of time. Heat the topping until bubbling over low heat. Serve hot with just a drizzle of the sauce (it can be quite spicy), sprinkled with the remaining cilantro and scallions and a dollop of yogurt.

Sometimes the simplest ingredients can bring out big flavors in a soup. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Garnishes: Toppings, Crunch, Color, Flavor, Pow!

Sometimes the simplest ingredients can bring out big flavors in a soup. Here are a few ideas for garnishes or toppings that can transform a plain old bowl of soup into something celebratory.