Michigan State University's board of trustees has named Satish Udpa as interim president. This follows John Engler's resignation after he said some of Larry Nassar's victims were "enjoying" the "spotlight." Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, was convicted of sexual abuse and is now in prison. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Marie Weidmayer (@mweidmayer), editor-in-chief of MSU's student-run newspaper, The State News.