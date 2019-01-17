Judge To Rule On Chicago Officers Charged With Laquan McDonald Cover-Up04:58
January 17, 2019
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder last year for the 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. On Thursday, a judge will decide whether three other current and former officers are guilty or innocent of covering up for him. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with WBEZ's Shannon Heffernan (@shannon_h).

This segment aired on January 17, 2019.

