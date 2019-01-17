The NFL conference championship games are this weekend and the results will decide who plays in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. The NFC title game pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Saints in New Orleans. In the AFC Championship it's the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New England Patriots. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk with Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."