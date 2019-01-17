Here & Now
White House Calls Back More Workers Without Pay As Shutdown Drags On05:47Play
The Trump administration is forcing thousands of federal workers to return to work without pay as the government shutdown enters its 27th day. The administration is calling back some workers at the IRS, the Farm Service Agency and the Department of the Interior in an attempt to ease the pain of the shutdown on some of the president's constituents. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@horsleyscott).
This segment aired on January 17, 2019.
