What Is Trisomy 18? One Woman's Experience Ending Her Pregnancy Over The Genetic Condition09:51
January 17, 2019
Trisomy 18 is a rare chromosomal disorder that occurs in 1 in 2,500 pregnancies. (severyanka/Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
Trisomy 18 is a rare chromosomal disorder that occurs in 1 in 2,500 pregnancies. (severyanka/Pixabay)

Allison Chang's unborn baby was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder that occurs in 1 in 2,500 pregnancies. Chang and her husband planned to end the pregnancy, but it ended naturally when the child died in the womb.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the genetic condition with Chang, a fourth-year medical student at Harvard Medical School.

This segment aired on January 17, 2019.

