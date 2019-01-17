Here & Now
What Is Trisomy 18? One Woman's Experience Ending Her Pregnancy Over The Genetic Condition09:51Play
Allison Chang's unborn baby was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder that occurs in 1 in 2,500 pregnancies. Chang and her husband planned to end the pregnancy, but it ended naturally when the child died in the womb.
Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the genetic condition with Chang, a fourth-year medical student at Harvard Medical School.
This segment aired on January 17, 2019.
