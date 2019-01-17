Here & Now
In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Trump has denied Pelosi the use of aircraft for an upcoming overseas trip while the shutdown continues. This follows Pelosi's request that Trump delay the State of the Union address. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Scott Horsley (@horsleyscott).
