Here & Now
Trump Pick To Lead Justice Department Says He Would Jail Journalists As 'Last Resort'04:31Play
William Barr, President Trump's nominee for attorney general, told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing this week that he would consider jailing journalists only as "a last resort." The comments come amid Trump's continued denigration of media. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on January 17, 2019.
