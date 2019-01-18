Here & Now
Severe fuel shortages have hit much of Mexico, including its capital, for days now. The federal government says it's a small price to pay as it closes gas pipelines temporarily to stop illegal fuel taps. But many are skeptical of the strategy and fed up with long lines at the pumps. Murphy Woodhouse (@MurphyWoodhouse) and Rodrigo Cervantes (@RODCERVANTES) report on the crisis from KJZZ's Mexico City bureau.
This segment aired on January 18, 2019.
