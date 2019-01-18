Netflix announced this week that it is raising prices for its streaming service by about 15 percent for existing subscribers over the next three months and immediately for new subscribers. The move comes amid a huge spending push for content as Netflix tries to stave off competition from rivals such as Amazon, Disney and Apple. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.