Social Media Buzz: LA Teachers Strike; Ocasio-Cortez Teaches Twitter06:42
January 18, 2019
As the Los Angeles teacher's strike continues, teachers are using social media as a platform to leverage support. And amid the partial government shutdown, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is teaching her colleagues how to use Twitter more effectively. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on January 18, 2019.

