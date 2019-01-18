Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: LA Teachers Strike; Ocasio-Cortez Teaches Twitter06:42Play
As the Los Angeles teacher's strike continues, teachers are using social media as a platform to leverage support. And amid the partial government shutdown, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is teaching her colleagues how to use Twitter more effectively. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on January 18, 2019.
