News from Syria often focuses on ISIS attacks or the terrible toll years of civil war have taken on the country and its people. But there are signs of hope in some Syrian cities, including Raqqa. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (@gaylelemmon), senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who's been on several trips to the region in recent months, about what she saw.
This segment aired on January 18, 2019.
