Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Leaves Many Small Communities In A Bind
Seven out of 10 firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, and their ranks are thinning. In Pennsylvania, a new report from the state finds the number of volunteers is just one-tenth of what it was in the 1970s and small municipalities are in crisis. Sarah Kovash (@SarahtheKovash) from WESA in Pittsburgh looks at how some fire departments are adapting.
This segment aired on January 18, 2019.
