Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Leaves Many Small Communities In A Bind04:11
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 18, 2019
  • Sarah Kovash, WESA
TwitterfacebookEmail

Seven out of 10 firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, and their ranks are thinning. In Pennsylvania, a new report from the state finds the number of volunteers is just one-tenth of what it was in the 1970s and small municipalities are in crisis. Sarah Kovash (@SarahtheKovash) from WESA in Pittsburgh looks at how some fire departments are adapting.

This segment aired on January 18, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news