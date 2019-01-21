Here & Now
Colorado Looks To Scrap Ban On Rent Control As Cost Of Living Rises04:35Play
High rents are a big concern for people living in metro areas around the U.S. That includes Denver and other cities in Colorado, where many tenants spend more than 30 percent of their paycheck on housing. Like most states, Colorado has a ban on rent control. But as Sam Brasch (@samuelbrasch) of Colorado Public Radio reports, there's a move in the state to scrap the ban entirely and let cities regulate their rental markets.
This segment aired on January 21, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news