Prince Philip's Road Collision Raises Concerns About Seniors Driving
January 21, 2019
Britain's Prince Philip sits in the driving seat of a car, talking to Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England, Friday May 11, 2018. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
There are reports that Prince Philip was driving last weekend, a few days after he was involved in an accident that injured a passenger in the other car. Philip is 97 years old, and the accident has raised questions about seniors who drive.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Cynthia Burt, a driver rehabilitation specialist, about older drivers and automobile safety.

This segment aired on January 21, 2019.

