There are reports that Prince Philip was driving last weekend, a few days after he was involved in an accident that injured a passenger in the other car. Philip is 97 years old, and the accident has raised questions about seniors who drive.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Cynthia Burt, a driver rehabilitation specialist, about older drivers and automobile safety.
This segment aired on January 21, 2019.
