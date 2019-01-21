Commuters in Seattle are bracing for weeks of traffic headaches as the city begins a six-month overhaul of the 66-year-old Alaskan Way Viaduct. The 2.2 miles of elevated highway, which flows into downtown, was compromised by a massive earthquake in 2001. State officials say the viaduct is safe for travel, but remains vulnerable.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Mark Hallenbeck of the Washington State Transportation Center about the "squeeze" and locals' feelings about the change.