Week In Politics: Shutdown Impasse Continues, Sen. Kamala Harris Announces 2020 Bid05:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 21, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Negotiations remain halted between the White House and congressional Democrats after they rejected the president's deal offering temporary DACA protections. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced her 2020 presidential bid. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).

This segment aired on January 21, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news