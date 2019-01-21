Here & Now
Week In Politics: Shutdown Impasse Continues, Sen. Kamala Harris Announces 2020 Bid05:04Play
Negotiations remain halted between the White House and congressional Democrats after they rejected the president's deal offering temporary DACA protections. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced her 2020 presidential bid. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR congressional correspondent Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow).
This segment aired on January 21, 2019.
