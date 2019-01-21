Some Blame Trump's Negotiation Style For Exacerbating Shutdown Stalemate05:36
January 21, 2019
President Trump stops to speak to reporters as he prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 19, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Pete Marovich/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The government is no closer to opening as Democrats call President Trump's latest offer to end the shutdown a nonstarter. On Saturday Trump offered Democrats what he called "a common-sense compromise:" a three-year delay on his administration's decision to end protections for DACA recipients and some immigrants with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for a border wall.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with G. Richard Shell, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of several books on negotiation, for a look back at Trump's history of negotiations.

This segment aired on January 21, 2019.

