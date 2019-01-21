The government is no closer to opening as Democrats call President Trump's latest offer to end the shutdown a nonstarter. On Saturday Trump offered Democrats what he called "a common-sense compromise:" a three-year delay on his administration's decision to end protections for DACA recipients and some immigrants with Temporary Protected Status in exchange for a border wall.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with G. Richard Shell, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and author of several books on negotiation, for a look back at Trump's history of negotiations.