Here & Now
Senate Expected To Weigh Trump's Proposal To End Government Shutdown05:21Play
The Senate is expected to weigh in this week on President Trump's proposal to fund the government and end the partial shutdown. The proposal includes temporary protections for some undocumented immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion to pay for a border wall and other border security measures. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan).
This segment aired on January 22, 2019.
