Two reverends decided that they wanted to pursue social justice and black liberation based on their Christian roots. So the two women decided to go outside the church and founded a social justice organization called Soul2Soul Sisters. As Ann Marie Awad (@AnnAwad) of Colorado Public Radio reports, the group's anti-racism programs are drawing large crowds.
This segment aired on January 22, 2019.
