Left to Right: Rev. Tawana Davis and Rev. Dawn Riley Duval, the founders of Soul2Soul Sisters, a Denver-based social justice nonprofit. (Ann Marie Awad/CPR News)

Two reverends decided that they wanted to pursue social justice and black liberation based on their Christian roots. So the two women decided to go outside the church and founded a social justice organization called Soul2Soul Sisters. As Ann Marie Awad (@AnnAwad) of Colorado Public Radio reports, the group's anti-racism programs are drawing large crowds.