Here & Now
A Doom Jellyfish's Sting Can Bring On A Deadly Sense Of Dread10:53Play
Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread," introduces us to the Irukandji jellyfish — also known as the doom jellyfish — found in waters around Australia. A sting from this jellyfish can bring on a sense of impending doom, and cause the victim to want to die. As the oceans warm, habitat for the Irukandji is expanding.
This segment aired on January 22, 2019.
