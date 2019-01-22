A Doom Jellyfish's Sting Can Bring On A Deadly Sense Of Dread10:53
January 22, 2019
  • Ben Brock Johnson, Endless Thread
Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread," introduces us to the Irukandji jellyfish — also known as the doom jellyfish — found in waters around Australia. A sting from this jellyfish can bring on a sense of impending doom, and cause the victim to want to die. As the oceans warm, habitat for the Irukandji is expanding.

This segment aired on January 22, 2019.

