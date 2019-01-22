Here & Now
Supreme Court Takes Up 1st Gun Rights Case In About A Decade03:45Play
For the first time in more than a decade, the Supreme Court will hear a major gun case this session. The court also announced Tuesday that it won't take up the Trump administration's DACA ban, which leaves the protections in place for now. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg (@NinaTotenberg).
This segment aired on January 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news