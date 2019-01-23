Here & Now
Grieving Pittsburgh Congregation Unites With Charleston's Emanuel AME Church10:45Play
Members of a synagogue in Pittsburgh joined members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, for a worship service focused on unity and healing during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Both congregations are still healing from separate shootings that claimed the lives of their members.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Steve Cohen, of the New Light Congregation, and the Rev. Eric Manning, of Mother Emanuel AME Church, about their weekend together.
This segment aired on January 23, 2019.
