Political Strategists Weigh In On Outlook For Ending Government Shutdown
January 23, 2019
Democrat and radio host Bill Press (@bpshow) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) discuss top politics stories, including Thursday's expected Senate vote on President Trump's offer to end the partial government shutdown in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants, with Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on January 23, 2019.

