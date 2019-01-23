Here & Now
Mayors from around the country are in Washington, D.C., as the partial government shutdown continues into day 33. The mayors are gathering through Friday for the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC), the Democratic mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, and the president of the conference.
This segment aired on January 23, 2019.
