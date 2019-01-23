Here & Now
In San Francisco, You Can Now Have Your Starbucks Coffee Delivered05:56Play
As of Tuesday in San Francisco, Starbucks is available for delivery via the Uber Eats app. Starbucks plans to debut the service in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., over the next few weeks, charging a $2.49 flat delivery fee for access to 95 percent of its menu.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sam Oches (@SamQSR), editorial director of Food News Media.
This segment aired on January 23, 2019.
