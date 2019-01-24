Here & Now
BuzzFeed To Lay Off 15 Percent Of Its Workforce, As Gannett Also Slashes Jobs03:46Play
BuzzFeed is planning to cut around 250 jobs, according to sources familiar with the matter. It joins Gannett Co., which is slashing jobs, as well as Verizon Media, which said Wednesday it would be cutting 7 percent of its workforce. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on January 24, 2019.
