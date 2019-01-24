Furloughed Federal Worker Worries How She Will Support Her Family05:16
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 24, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Leslie Reiss, who works for the U.S. Marshals Service as a management and program analyst, with her three children. (Courtesy of Leslie Reiss)MoreCloseclosemore
Leslie Reiss, who works for the U.S. Marshals Service as a management and program analyst, with her three children. (Courtesy of Leslie Reiss)

It's now day 34 of the partial government shutdown and many federal workers are struggling to pay their bills as they anticipate missing a second paycheck. Leslie Reiss is among them.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Reiss (@LeslieReiss1), a mother of three in Michigan who works for the U.S. Marshals Service as a management and program analyst.

This segment aired on January 24, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news