Furloughed Federal Worker Worries How She Will Support Her Family
It's now day 34 of the partial government shutdown and many federal workers are struggling to pay their bills as they anticipate missing a second paycheck. Leslie Reiss is among them.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Reiss (@LeslieReiss1), a mother of three in Michigan who works for the U.S. Marshals Service as a management and program analyst.
This segment aired on January 24, 2019.
