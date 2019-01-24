Popular restaurants in many of the nation's biggest cities have a noise problem. Those beautiful, minimalist spaces that are so in vogue reflect sounds, making it hard to hear your dining companions.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema (@tomsietsema) — who's started including decibel levels in his restaurant reviews — about the noise.

Also, if you're thinking about visiting the Washington, D.C., area any time soon and are looking for a food recommendation, here's one from Sietsema.

"If you're interested in the mid-Atlantic — and you should be when you're here in Washington, D.C. — a place that I really like is The Dabney," he says. "It's a charming, loud restaurant — at 80 decibels, I have to say. But they really elevate the food, the ingredients from around the area and they do that with everything from the drinks to the bread service to desserts. And I think it's utterly charming, the service is great, and why not eat mid-Atlantic food when you're in the mid-Atlantic?"