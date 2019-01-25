Americans can't seem to stop talking about walls. But for some people living along the U.S.-Mexico border, it's more than something to debate — it's a reality.

Jesus is a fourth-grader standing on one side of the steel mesh border fence in Nogales, Mexico. I am standing inches away on the other side in Nogales, Arizona. His mother Stephanie Camacho is next to me. She makes this trip to the fence every weekend to visit family.

Camacho cannot cross this fence. She says she has legal problems here in the U.S. that make it difficult to go back and forth. She won't say much more about that — but she did say President Trump's proposed $6 billion, 200-mile-long wall won't work.

"They'll have more problems, I don't know, [a] person jumping the wall. I think it's [a] bad idea," she says.

I came to this spot along the border to see how the weekslong partial government shutdown is affecting life at ground zero.

"It's a hard issue. There's no easy answer," says Leslie Kramer, who lives in the nearby town of Sonoita, Arizona. She spent the day in Mexico having lunch with visitors from Wisconsin, and she had just crossed back into the U.S., stray dogs barking behind her.

"I think the most frustrating problem for me is nobody really wants to solve it," Kramer says of the shutdown. "They just want to stake out their positions and have a standoff — and that doesn't help anybody."

Like any border town, Nogales depends on the free movement of people like Kramer, and the movement of goods.

As a large freight train rolls south across the border, Bruce Bracker, a Santa Cruz County commissioner, explains what it's carrying.

"It's bringing components for ... [maquiladora] manufacturing in Mexico," he says. "Ford has a large plant down in Hermosillo, so this could be stuff that was produced in the Midwest that's going down, components that are going to be parts of the cars that are finally produced. ... There's two trains that go southbound each day, and there's a couple trains that come northbound each day."

That's good news for Nogales. But it's too late for Bracker's family business. He used to run a department store on Morley Avenue, a little block of low-cost shops.