Idaho City Develops 'Crow-Active' Solutions To Divert Annual Bird Invasion
January 25, 2019Updated Jan 25, 2019 1:58 PM
Every winter for the past three years, roughly 100,000 migratory crows descend on Nampa, Idaho. Pictured: Crows fly over a tree where others are already camped for the night in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Every winter for the past three years, roughly 100,000 migratory crows descend on Nampa, Idaho. Pictured: Crows fly over a tree where others are already camped for the night in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2006. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Every winter for the past three years, roughly 10,000 migratory crows descend on Nampa, Idaho. The city's Crow Management Task Force is using drones, infrared lasers and even a live hawk to displace the birds and mitigate potential public health hazards.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Nampa's chief of staff, Bobby Sanchez, who heads up the task force.

This segment aired on January 25, 2019.

