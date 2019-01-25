Here & Now
Oil And Gas Industry Largely Unaffected By Government Shutdown03:07Play
An industry that President Trump has expanded during his time in office is largely unaffected by the shutdown: The oil and gas industry has been able to get drilling permits approved for public land. As Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) from Wyoming Public Media reports, that's because some U.S. Department of the Interior employees who process those permits have been declared exempt from furloughs.
This segment aired on January 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news