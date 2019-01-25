Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Roger Stone Arrest Trends Online05:16Play
Social media is buzzing following the arrest of Roger Stone, an ally of President Trump, in connection with the Mueller investigation. The FBI agents who arrested Stone in Florida are among the 800,000 federal workers going without pay during the partial government shutdown. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on January 25, 2019.
