Venezuelan Refugees Search For Safety, Stability Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis05:41Play
As Venezuela's political crisis unfolds, there's also a growing humanitarian crisis. Millions have fled the country because the economy is in free fall, and there are shortages of food and medicine. Many of these refugees are now settled in neighboring Colombia. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Marianne Menjivar, the International Rescue Committee's country director for Colombia and Venezuela.
This segment aired on January 25, 2019.
